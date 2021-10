Lincoln Police made an arrest in a case dating back to September 11th. Police were called to the EZ Go at 25th and O Street around 11 p.m. to clear their parking lot of loitering people and vehicles. Officers arrived to see a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle performing a burnout with a high rev engine. With the number of people gathered and the close proximity to the gas pumps, the officer tried to stop the motorcycle from revving the engine by turning on the overhead lights on the cruiser. The driver saw an officer had arrived and took off at a high rate of speed.

