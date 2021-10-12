CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lonza Group Updates Mid-Term Guidance - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - At Capital Markets Day 2021, Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) stated that all divisions are growing ahead of their reference markets, building on growth investments and innovation. The Biologics division remains the primary driver for growth, the company noted. Also, Lonza has updated its 2024 Group and divisional mid-term guidance...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

RELX PLC 9-month Underlying Revenue Up 6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RELX PLC (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) said it recorded an underlying revenue growth of 6% in the first nine months of 2021. Risk underlying revenue growth was 10%, while Scientific, Technical & Medical underlying revenue improved 4%. Legal underlying revenue growth was 3%, while Exhibitions underlying revenue increased 9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Getlink Q3 Revenue Down 13% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Getlink (GRPTY) said its third quarter revenue declined 13% year-on-year due to the continued impact of the pandemic. In the quarter, it faced tightened health restrictions unlike last year. Third quarter consolidated revenue was down 13% at a constant exchange rate, to 223.1 million euros. Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Volvo Group Q3 Profit Climbs On Strong Deliveries; Orders Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter income climbed to 7.11 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 5.90 billion kronor. Earnings per share amounted to 3.47 kronor, up from 2.81 kronor a year ago. Adjusted operating income grew to 9.40 billion kronor from...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Quest Diagnostics Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, to reflect higher than anticipated COVID-19 testing volumes and base business performance. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lonza Group Lrb#Biologics#Cer#Ebitda#Roic
MarketWatch

Tractor Supply reports earnings beat, raises guidance

Tractor Supply Co. reported third-quarter net income of $224.4 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $190.6 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Sales of $3.018 billion were up from $2.607 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.66 and sales of $2.861 billion. Comparable sales growth of 13.1% beat the FactSet consensus for 7% growth. "Despite unprecedented pressures across our supply chain, we are raising our outlook for fiscal 2021 and are on track for a record year of sales and earnings," said Chief Executive Hal Lawton in a statement. For 2021, Tractor Supply now expects sales of $12.6 billion, up from previous guidance for $12.1 billion to $12.3 billion. Comp store sales are expected to grow 16%, up from the previous outlook for growth of 11% to 13%. And EPS is now expected to be $8.40 to $8.50, up from $7.70 to $8.00 previously. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $12.263 billion, comp store sales growth of 13.4% and EPS of $8.01. Tractor Supply stock rose 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and is up 43.9% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 20.*% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Whirlpool Corp. Earnings Advance In Q3

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's profit came in at $471 million, or $7.51 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $6.19 per share, in last year's third quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

L'Oreal Q3 Sales Up 13.6%

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported that its third-quarter sales were 7.996 billion euros, up 13.6% from 7.036 billion euros last year. On a Like-for-like basis, sales were up 13.1%. Professional products revenues gained 9.7% to 945.6 million euros, while consumer products revenues gained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Intel Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $6.82 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $76 million, or $.67 per share, on revenues of $1.190 billion. "We once again achieved a record level of both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Roche Q3 Group Sales Rise; Lifts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter Group sales were 15.97 billion Swiss francs, up from 14.70 billion francs last year. Constant exchange rate sales growth was 8 percent. Pharmaceuticals Division sales were 11.71 billion francs, up 5 percent at constant rates. Sales in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
just-food.com

Nestle solidifies organic growth guidance above longer-term target

Nestlé has raised guidance for organic sales growth for the second time this fiscal year as its “local execution and agility” served as a buffer against rising input costs and supply chain constraints. The new 6-7% estimate for the year solidifies organic growth above Nestlé’s longer-term target of mid-single-digits as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

MarketAxess Q3 Profit Declines, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income declined to $58.0 million or $1.52 per share from $67.8 million or $1.78 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Watsco Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Wednesday reported an increase in third-quarter earnings allocated to shareholders to $128.30 million or $3.62 per share from $97.35 million or $2.76 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenues for the quarter grew 16...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Anthem Raises Full Year Adj. Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday, Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) raised its full year adjusted net income per share outlook from greater than $25.50, to greater than $25.85. The company believes the momentum it is seeing and the ability to deliver on its strategy will be further accelerated by recent changes in leadership. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $25.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Nasdaq Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter grew to $288 million or $1.69 per share from $264 million or $1.58 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $303 million or $1.78 per share, compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Abbott Laboratories Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021. For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.55 to $3.6 per share and adjusted earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Stora Enso Q3 Profit Surges, Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit soared 246.4 percent to 229 million euros from 86 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.38 euro, up from 0.11 euro last year. Earnings per share excluding fair valuations were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Northern Trust Q3 Results Rise, Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was $395.7 million, up 34 percent from last year's $294.5 million. Earnings per share grew 37 percent to $1.80 from $1.32 last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.67 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy