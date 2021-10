Paul McShane on Ronaldo influence. Paul McShane has hailed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star’s return to Manchester United. The Wicklow man and Ronaldo were both members of the Manchester United squad in the mid-2000s when the former was a budding defender and the latter was honing the skills that would go on to make him one of the greatest players of all time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO