India’s Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck’s COVID-19 pill

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Everest Organics Ltd said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co’s experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate COVID-19. Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6%

AFP

India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
biospace.com

Merck’s COVID-19 Pill Up for Panel Review as Scientists Voice Concerns

Merck is finally getting its chance to participate in the pandemic. The FDA has announced its outside expert panel will meet on November 30 to deliberate Merck’s pill for COVID-19 infection. The past two years have seen the life science industry working overtime developing tests, vaccines, and therapeutics to detect,...
Herald-Palladium

FDA unlikely to rule on Merck's COVID pill before December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck's pill to treat COVID-19. The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.
bloomberglaw.com

Merck’s Covid-19 Pill Set for Review by FDA Advisory Panel (1)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sending Merck & Co. ’s Covid-19 pill to an advisory committee for review, using a public forum to discuss any safety concerns ahead of a potential authorization. The FDA announced the hearing for Nov. 30, saying it would weigh data on the use...
Sioux City Journal

Gottlieb in Sioux City: Merck's pill offers 'profound treatment' for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Merck's new antiviral pill shown to reduce people's COVID symptoms and increase their recovery is a "profound treatment" in the fight against the global virus, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in Sioux City. Gottlieb, a frequent national voice in the COVID-19 pandemic discourse, spoke Tuesday...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Will Merck’s Covid-19 pill be available to lower-income countries?

Molnupiravir, the investigational Covid-19 pill developed by Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has been hailed as a potential game-changer when it comes to treating the virus and reducing its burden on hospitals. According to interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by around 50%, and Merck has...
