‘Lego Masters’ Heads to Korea in Unique Free-to-Air Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Global markets can’t seem to get enough of Lego.

South Korea is the latest country to sign up for a local adaptation of Fox reality competition series “ Lego Masters .” Distributor Banijay Rights has sold the format into leading broadcaster MBC , which will air and co-produce the hit show’s Korean debut with Los Angeles- and Seoul-based production company B&C Content.

The deal will see “Lego Masters” become the only non-Korean unscripted format to air on free-to-air television in the country.

Created originally by British production outfit Tuesday’s Child and the Lego Group, “Lego Masters” features pairs who compete against each other to wow judges with the most dazzling constructions built out of Lego blocks.

The format was recently sold into China’s Shenzhen TV , and has been adapted for 15 other international broadcasters, with TVNZ2 in New Zealand, Atresmedia in Spain and TV2 in Norway recently commissioning local versions. Banijay Rights — which globally distributes both the format and finished tape — claims the show has a 100% renewal rate.

Daryl Kho, senior VP of Asia for formats at Banijay Rights, said: ” ‘Lego Masters’ is already a global phenomenon, providing upbeat and inclusive viewing to audiences worldwide, so taking this show to South Korea is a thrilling moment for Banijay Rights. This is a landmark deal — the only unscripted format originating from outside South Korea to air on its free-to-air TV channels — and I can’t wait to see the creative builds the Korean contestants will dream up with their Lego bricks.”

Kim Younghye, format and acquisition manager for MBC, added: “We are truly excited to have this stunning show made into a Korean version very soon. The global success of ‘Lego Masters’ inspired us to take the show, as we have the utmost confidence that our version of ‘Lego Masters’ will be widely loved in Korea and in the global marketplace. Please stay tuned to see how MBC, the leading entertainment creator in the country, will enrich the show with a distinct, local flavor.”