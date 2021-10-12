CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Lego Masters’ Heads to Korea in Unique Free-to-Air Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIQeO_0cOUC3nJ00

Global markets can’t seem to get enough of Lego.

South Korea is the latest country to sign up for a local adaptation of Fox reality competition series “ Lego Masters .” Distributor Banijay Rights has sold the format into leading broadcaster MBC , which will air and co-produce the hit show’s Korean debut with Los Angeles- and Seoul-based production company B&C Content.

The deal will see “Lego Masters” become the only non-Korean unscripted format to air on free-to-air television in the country.

Created originally by British production outfit Tuesday’s Child and the Lego Group, “Lego Masters” features pairs who compete against each other to wow judges with the most dazzling constructions built out of Lego blocks.

The format was recently sold into China’s Shenzhen TV , and has been adapted for 15 other international broadcasters, with TVNZ2 in New Zealand, Atresmedia in Spain and TV2 in Norway recently commissioning local versions. Banijay Rights — which globally distributes both the format and finished tape — claims the show has a 100% renewal rate.

Daryl Kho, senior VP of Asia for formats at Banijay Rights, said: ” ‘Lego Masters’ is already a global phenomenon, providing upbeat and inclusive viewing to audiences worldwide, so taking this show to South Korea is a thrilling moment for Banijay Rights. This is a landmark deal — the only unscripted format originating from outside South Korea to air on its free-to-air TV channels — and I can’t wait to see the creative builds the Korean contestants will dream up with their Lego bricks.”

Kim Younghye, format and acquisition manager for MBC, added: “We are truly excited to have this stunning show made into a Korean version very soon. The global success of ‘Lego Masters’ inspired us to take the show, as we have the utmost confidence that our version of ‘Lego Masters’ will be widely loved in Korea and in the global marketplace. Please stay tuned to see how MBC, the leading entertainment creator in the country, will enrich the show with a distinct, local flavor.”

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Crime Series ‘Dark Woods’ Racks Up Further Deals for Global Screen (EXCLUSIVE)

Telepool’s Global Screen has sold the miniseries “Dark Woods” to further international territories, including Japan (NHK Enterprises), CIS (Mauris Film), Poland (Canal Plus), Czech Republic (Ceska Televize), Slovenia (RTV Slovenija), Latvia (Latvian Television), Lithuania (LRT), India and sub-continents (BookMyShow), and French-speaking Switzerland (RTS). Deals for the U.K., Australia, Scandinavia and Portugal are expected to close before Mipcom, while sales to North America (Topic Media), France (Canal Plus) and Spain (Cosmo TV) were revealed earlier this year. “We are thrilled to announce the next slate of deals for this highly original series,” stated Julia Weber, head of acquisitions and sales at Global...
TV SERIES
Variety

ScreenHits TV Partners With A+E Networks Germany for History Play, Crime+Investigation Play Carriage Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has partnered with Hearst Communications’ A+E Networks Germany to carry channels History Play and Crime+Investigation Play on its platform across Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The channels, part of A+E’s premium portfolio, will be available on the ScreenHits TV desktop site, app and connected devices in the coming weeks. Shows available will include “Forged in Fire,” “Ancient Aliens” and “American Pickers” on History Play and “The First 48,” “60 Days In” and “Surviving R. Kelly” on Crime+Investigation Play. In July, Ramy Nasser, senior VP, corporate development and partnerships for ScreenHits TV, led the aggregator’s entrance...
BUSINESS
Variety

Apple-Owned Artist-Services Company Platoon Names Dionte Goodlett Head of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Artist marketing veteran Dionte Goodlett has been tapped to lead A&R for Platoon, the artist-services company acquired by Apple in late 2018. Goodlett’s hire arrives on the heels of his departure from Apple Music earlier this year after spending seven years in artist relations with the company, and marks what he calls a full circle moment. “To be coming back to the Apple family in this new capacity feels really good,” says Goodlett, who was drawn to Platoon for its artist-friendly deal structures. “It’s really just about giving artists the flexibility to create the best product in the marketplace. If they...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Odin’s Eye lands Asia deals on US thriller ‘Snakehead’ (exclusive)

The film recently played at Toronto film festival. Participating at the Asian Contents & Film Market online, Australia-based Odin’s Eye Entertainment has announced sales deals on Evan Leong’s US crime thriller Snakehead to Japan (Happinet Phantom), Taiwan (Av-Jet), and India and worldwide airlines (Pictureworks). Inspired by a true story, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Lego Group#Lego Bricks#Mbc#B C Content#Non Korean#British#Shenzhen Tv#Tv2#Banijay Rights
Variety

MGM Television, Germany’s Tresor Sign First-Look Deal for Global Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

Tresor, a leading German production banner owned by Keshet International, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with MGM Television’s global division to access its non-scripted formats in Germany. Under the one-year deal, which kicks off this month, Tresor will get an exclusive window on all new non-scripted formats in MGM’s Global Formats catalogue. The two company have collaborated before on MGM’s “Generation Gap.” Tresor produced the four-part German adaptation, titled “Das Ist Mein Zeit – Die Generationenshow” (“This is My Time – The Generation Show”) for WDR, the regional free-to-air TV network operating in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “Following the success...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Russia's SMF Studio Launches Animated Series 'Coolics' at Mipcom, Closes Raft of Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

SMF Studio, the venerable Russian animation house, and leading publisher Bubble Comics are partnering on a new series based on the comic book “Coolics” which they’ve premiered at Mipcom this week. Created by creative producer and series director Alexandra Bizyaeva, Bubble’s editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov, and creative producer Evgeniy Eronin –...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Lego
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
Country
China
Variety

NRK’s Head of Drama Ivar Kohn Talks Stepping up International Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the top drama decision-makers in the Nordics, Ivar Køhn has been heading Norwegian pubcaster NRK’s drama department since 2013. Under his helm, some of Norway’s most international lauded TV shows have been produced or co-produced, from “Nobel” (Prix Europa, 2016), “Mammon 2” (International Emmy Award, 2017), “Home Ground” (Best Drama, Nordic Series Days, 2018), “State of Happiness” (Best Script, Canneseries, 2018), to “22 July” (Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize for Best Nordic Screenplay). NRK’s lavish historical drama “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Sofie Helin and Kyle MacLachlan, is currently running for Best TV Movie/Miniseries at New York’s upcoming International Emmy...
TV SHOWS
Laredo Morning Times

'The Head' Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Pantaya, Pantelion Strike First Look Deals with El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at further building its roster of original content, LA-based Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion have signed multi-year first look deals with Latin American companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films. Under the terms of the pact, each company will produce direct-to-platform Spanish-language pics to stream exclusively on Pantaya in the U.S. Pantelion will serve as the studio on the projects, tapping its long-established relationships with some of the leading producers in Mexico and beyond. Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya and Pantelion said: “In the 10-plus year history of Pantelion, we have had the pleasure to work...
MOVIES
Deadline

Starz International President Superna Kalle Details Starzplay International Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Deadline broke the news that Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, is partnering with Sony Pictures Television for what will be one of its most ambitious originals to date. XRey, a high-end, multi-lingual drama series about the life and reign of Spain’s controversial former king Juan Carlos I, comes from Golden Globe and Emmy-winning producers Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and Alex Gansa (Homeland) via their overall deal with SPT. Also onboard to develop the project, which is based on a local podcast, is Spanish production company Weekend Studio. After we revealed the project, Deadline caught up with Superna...
BUSINESS
Variety

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility. The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading. Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network. Space Lion is headed by GM...
BUSINESS
Variety

Uchida Eiji’s ‘Shrieking’ Heads Tokyo Market Slate of Free Stone Productions

Uchida Eiji, co-director of Netflix’ “The Naked Director” series and 2020 transgender drama movie “Midnight Swan,” tops the new sales slate unveiled by indie rights agency Free Stone Productions in time for the Tokyo festival and market. Uchida’s “Shrieking in the Rain” is a drama film in which a female first time director has tough choices to make on the set of an erotic movie production she is shooting. The film stars Matsumoto Marika, Oyama Maeko, Motola Serena, and Shibukawa Kiyohiko and is set for a VoD release in Japan from December. Free Stone is also launching “Life In Bloom,” a drama...
MOVIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
Variety

Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic) has unveiled the full list of series projects set to pitch at its upcoming Sanfic Series sidebar, running under the festival’s Sanfic Industria banner Oct. 27-Nov. 5. “Receiving these fiction series projects from all the countries of the Southern Cone has been extremely gratifying and demonstrates the potential of the region in terms of creative avant-garde. Our role at Series Lab is to create a bridge to channel that potential and bring it closer to the industry,” said Alejandra Marano, Sanfic Series coordinator and Lab mentor. In addition to the six featured projects, two other series –...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Leaders Hail the Global Content Operation That Yielded ‘Squid Game’

Netflix’s content team in South Korea was pretty sure they had a local hit on their hands in “Squid Game.” But no one at the streaming giant saw a global phenomenon coming when the thriller bowed on Sept. 17, soon to become Netflix’s most-watched original series ever. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, said the series that has been sampled by some 142 million Netflix households was ordered a few years ago by executives Minyoung Kim and Don Kang on the content team serving South Korea. “They did recognize they thought it would be their biggest title this year,” Sarandos...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

U.S., Spain-Based 34T Snags Sci-Fi Romcom ‘Queen of Lizards’ From Top Spanish Outfit Aquí y Allí (EXCLUSIVE)

Based out of the U.S. and Spain, 34T Sales has taken international rights to surrealist romcom “The Queen of Lizards,” directed by Nando Martínez and Juan González, who go by the name of Burnin’ Percebes. The feature is produced by Pedro Hernández at Madrid-based Aquí y Allí Films which first caught notice with “Here and There,” the debut feature of Antonio Méndez Esparza, which won Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize in 2012. Carlos Vermut’s “Magical Girl” scooped San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016, while another Aqua y all production, Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” was proclaimed an “essential film2 of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for several recent hit productions including the Atresplayer Premium original series “Veneno,” sold to HBO Max in the U.S., and Netflix pickup “Paquita Salas,” and are regular contributors on the unscripted scene having appeared on Spain’s legendary singing competition “Operación Triunfo” and the recently launched “Drag Race España,” among others. As the partners’...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy