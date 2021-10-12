University of Idaho panelist warns of vaccine nationalism

MOSCOW — A panelist at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on Monday said inequitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide is putting everyone at risk. “The longer we allow this virus to circulate unchecked anywhere on the planet, it’s going to continue to mutate,” said Jenny Ottenhoff, senior policy director of global health and education at ONE. “We’re at risk of variants that are more contagious, more deadly and eventually more resistant to the tools we have.”