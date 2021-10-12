Oct. 12 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions
Arise. Arise, ye citizens of a free country. There has been an injustice committed against a free citizen. His name is Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. His crime is asking that his commanding officers be held accountable for their actions. For this, he was arrested and placed into solitary confinement. He was treated as a common criminal. This is a man who served honorably in the Marines, earning several medals for leadership and valor.lmtribune.com
