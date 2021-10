We’re big fans of Red Cape Publishing over here at PopHorror. Not only do we love the books that they put out, but a few of our writers have actually had their work published through Red Cape. When we heard about a new debut novel from horror film producer Donovan “Monster” Smith, we knew we had to tell everyone about it. The book is called Monsters in the Dark and it’s full of creature feature-type short stories. Right up our alley! Read on for more info on the book and when and where you can pick it up.

