Police: Girl injured in apparent accidental Grangeville shooting

GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Police are investigating what is believed to be an accidental shooting of a girl Saturday in the 700 block of North C Street. According to a news release from the police department, the shooting was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived within one minute of the call, the news release said, and found that the girl had been taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville by private vehicle. Officers were sent to the hospital and also began investigating the scene.