Kelly Wearstler and Rotganzen’s melting disco balls honour LA

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Wearstler unveils the latest evolution of her brand, an expansion of her studio’s e-commerce platform to present the work of artists, craftspeople and other international creatives whose work she collects or features in her projects. The first iteration of the initiative is marked by the launch of a special edition of ‘Quelle Fête’ by Dutch art collective Rotganzen, five new versions of the artists’ Dalí-esque, melted disco balls inspired by the city of Los Angeles and available at the online Kelly Wearstler shop.

