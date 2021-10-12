Snow in forecast for U.S. Rocky Mountains

Art L. Ketchum takes care of some work in his Lewiston Orchards yard in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the April 17, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. Ketchum was featured in a story by reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series. Ketchum, 84, told Campbell how he had set a tent upon a trailer and, leaving Council Bluffs, Iowa, towed it around the Midwest and West with his Model T Ford. It was home to him and his family in the mid-1920s, untill they eventually ettled in Lewiston in 1942. He worked as a plumber, carpenter and home-builder until retiring, and he and his wife, Dorothy, were strong advocates of healthy eating and taking vitamins. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO