CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dx5b_0cOU9lQ400
Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnant women, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pregnant women suffering from COVID-19 with symptoms are more likely to experience complications that call for an emergency delivery, a new study suggests.

On top of facing a slightly higher risk for needing an unexpected cesarean section, women with symptomatic COVID-19 were more likely to need oxygen support and their infants were more likely to need care in a neonatal intensive care unit than women with asymptomatic COVID-19, the researchers report.

"This study, similarly to other available data, provides evidence regarding the serious health consequences COVID-19, and especially symptomatic COVID-19 infection, has on the pregnant patient and her newborn child," said Dr. Eran Bornstein, vice chairman of obstetrics at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Given the substantial decreased risk of contracting COVID-19 infection or having symptomatic or severe disease after vaccination, patients who are pregnant or plan to be pregnant should be encouraged to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations," said Bornstein, who was not part of the study.

Bornstein's advice echoes that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect both themselves and their newborn.

For the study, a team led by Dr. Rovnat Babazade, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, looked at 101 pregnant women with COVID-19 who delivered between March 2020 and September 2020.

Among these women, 31 had symptoms of COVID-19. Of these, 42% had fever, 39% had a cough, 26% had shortness of breath, 16% had muscle pain, 16% had chills and 10% had chest pain.

The researchers found that 58% of the symptomatic women delivered in emergency circumstances, compared with 47% of women who had COVID-19 but no symptoms.

Symptomatic mothers were more likely to have complications, including breech birth, decreased fetal movement, too little amniotic fluid, and slowing or stopping of labor.

Also, their babies were more likely to need oxygen support (31% vs. 29%) and be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (44% vs. 36%). One baby whose mother was symptomatic tested positive for COVID-19 after delivery, possibly infected from the mother, researchers said.

The rates of C-section delivery were higher among symptomatic women (65%) than among asymptomatic women (62%). These rates, however, were significantly higher than among the general population (32%), the researchers noted.

The findings were presented on Saturday at the virtual annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"We know that the vaccine is safe during pregnancy, we're getting a ton of accumulating data on this," said infectious disease expert Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

"We know that COVID-19 is unsafe during pregnancy and that when you have COVID-19 and you're pregnant, your chances of miscarriage go way up, your chances of being in the ICU go way up, and your chances of dying go way up," said Siegel, who had no role in the study.

COVID-19 leads to compromised labor and delivery. "When you deliver you want to be in the best possible health, not battling a virus, not weakened, not with a fever, not with fatigue and not gasping for air," Siegel said.

He said that when the vaccine first became available, the question about its effect on pregnancy and the fetus were legitimate concerns.

"Flash forward to October. Well, we've had a lot of data that the vaccines are safe during pregnancy, and we know the vaccine is safe, period," Siegel said. "So if you're planning a child, get vaccinated now, and if you're in your first trimester, get vaccinated."

More information

For more on COVID-19 and pregnancy, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Siegel
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
International Business Times

COVID-19: Symptomatic Pregnant Women More Likely To Face Complications, Adverse Outcomes, Studies Find

Pregnant COVID-19 patients with symptoms can be more at risk of developing complications compared to those who are asymptomatic, two new studies have found. For a new study, presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 Annual meeting this weekend, the researchers looked at the data on pregnant women from March to September 2020, the American Society of Anesthesiologists noted in a news release. The women were aged 16 to 45 and had tested positive for COVID-19 when they delivered. Of the 101 women included in the study, 31 were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Answering questions about pregnancy and COVID-19

On Sept. 29, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory urging people who are pregnant, lactating or may become pregnant to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As of Oct. 2, only 33% of pregnant people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, despite being at higher risk for severe illness and death due to COVID-19 than people who are not pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor And Delivery#Breech Birth#Lenox Hill Hospital
kq2.com

Studies show Covid-19 worsens pregnancy complication risk

Pregnant women who develop Covid-19 symptoms risk emergency complications and other problems with their pregnancies, according to two new studies. The disease also puts their children at risk. The first study showed that pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 had a higher percentage of emergency complications when compared to those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

OB nurse survived COVID-19 during pregnancy; advocates to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time she looks at her nearly one-year-old son Henry, Ashley Bridgwaters is thankful. Not just because her baby boy is healthy, but because his birth last November was one of the more uncertain times of Bridgewaters’ life. A week before little Henry was born, Bridgwaters tested positive...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Cesarean Deliveries Skyrocket in Pregnant Women With COVID-19

Regardless of whether they were symptomatic, pregnant women infected with COVID-19 at a Texas hospital had extraordinarily high rates of cesarean deliveries, and more than a third of their newborns were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a researcher said. From March to September 2020, 65.6% of 32...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
texomashomepage.com

HEALTHY YOU: Fertility, COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Through a slew of misinformation and still some unknowns, women who are pregnant or want to be someday are a hard demographic for health care workers to reach when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been here and available now for more than...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KEYT

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Two women from Georgia and Alabama who contracted COVID-19 during their pregnancies are urging other pregnant women to get vaccinated. Kyndal Nipper lost her baby in the final weeks of pregnancy after a seemingly mild case of COVID-19. Amanda Harrison had to be put on a ventilator and her baby was delivered two months early. Pregnant women weren’t included in studies that led to emergency authorization of vaccines, so initial guidance stopped short of fully recommending vaccinations for them. But after seeing an alarming number of pregnant women become seriously ill with the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent advisory recommending they get the shots.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Nevada Current

Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The United States is making progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 65% of Americans receiving at least one-shot, because of the Biden administration’s laudable efforts to ensure the availability of vaccines to everyone regardless of their income or insurance coverage and a focused effort to reach out to communities hit hardest by the virus. […] The post Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule appeared first on Nevada Current.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy