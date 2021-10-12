CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden, TX

Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

By Celebretainment
starlocalmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022. A source told Variety: "The HFPA plans to recognize the performances...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Golden, TX
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Globes#Hfpa#Nbc
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Golden Globes to go ahead despite TV blackout over diversity row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The prestigious Globes ceremony usually kicks off Hollywood's glitzy award season, and draws a who's who of Tinseltown A-listers to a lavish and champagne-soaked ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes “Hostile” Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again. In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

“It Seems Very Messy”: The Golden Globes’ Comeback Is Off to a Confusing Start

Last week the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it would move forward with handing out Golden Globe Awards for the films and TV shows of 2021. This news came as a shock to most of the industry after a tumultuous year for the organization, one that resulted in a coalition of P.R. representatives and studios such as Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia announcing they would not work with the group until significant changes were made. NBC, which has aired the Globes since 1996, also announced it would not broadcast the 2022 awards. This all leads to a major and so far unanswered question: What exactly does the HFPA have planned?
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
ENTERTAINMENT
flickdirect.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Announces 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that they will present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9. Today, the association released its calendar with submission deadlines (set for November 15), and nominations will be announced on December 13. There are no words yet on a telecast partner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy