Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More – The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO