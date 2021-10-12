Accenture to Acquire BRIDGEi2i, Expanding Capabilities in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI-Powered Insights
Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia. The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.martechseries.com
