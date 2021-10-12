CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022. A source told Variety: "The HFPA plans to recognize the performances...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Golden Globes Forms Partnership With NAACP As It Works To Rehab Image

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Globes#Hfpa#Nbc
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

HFPA & NAACP Team For “Reimagine Coalition”, Part Of Golden Globes Group’s Reform Efforts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is continuing its reform efforts, announcing today a five-year partnership with the NAACP for what they’re calling the “Reimagine Coalition.” The embattled group behind the Golden Globe Awards says the move is a stepping stone to creating a more inclusive space in Hollywood. Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of initiatives designed to ensure visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, increase diverse representation in the industry and build pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color, the HFPA...
MOVIES
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Golden Globes to go ahead despite TV blackout over diversity row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The prestigious Globes ceremony usually kicks off Hollywood's glitzy award season, and draws a who's who of Tinseltown A-listers to a lavish and champagne-soaked ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Announces 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that they will present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9. Today, the association released its calendar with submission deadlines (set for November 15), and nominations will be announced on December 13. There are no words yet on a telecast partner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy