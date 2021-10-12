It’s better for Jack Studnicka to begin his 2021-22 season in Providence

If the 2021 preseason taught me anything, it’s that if you wanna get the masses fired up, you talk about Jack Studnicka. Considered the top prospect in the Bruins organization for what feels like three years now, the 22-year-old Studnicka put forth his best attempt to make the NHL roster this training camp. In action for four games this preseason, Studnicka led the Bruins in goals (two), points (four), and shots (16). Studnicka even thrived as a crash test dummy, as his 10 hits taken were also tied for tops among all Boston skaters (Jesper Froden also absorbed 10 knocks during the preseason).