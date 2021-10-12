Budget Friendly Fall Decor
I’m of the firm belief that our homes are meant to be loved at every turn, and that goes tenfold when it comes to decorating seasonally. When I had more time on my hands, I would go all out. But these days I find that just making a few small, yet intentional, updates can make a big impact. Switching out candles, layering blankets, and adding just a few festive touches are easy to do, and they don’t have to break the bank while they’re at it. Following are a few things I have my eye on that’ll make your home feel cozy and festive, without denting your wallet.www.jacquelynclark.com
Comments / 0