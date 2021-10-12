Budget Friendly Fall Decor

Happy Friday, Friends! This week has been full of crossing things off of our ever-growing to-do lists, packing summer away, and preparing for the colder months, and traveling! In the middle of creating fall looks, prepping for the Cozy White Cottage Seasons book launch, and enjoying time on the farm, we have also been traveling! We are currently in Colorado Springs for a book signing and Q&A at Old House Vintage Market (scroll below for ticket info). I am so grateful and honored to be able to travel to some amazing markets and antique shows to meet so many of you! It also warms my heart to hear about your cozy journeys and sneak in a hug to say thank you for being a part of this cozy community that we have all grown to love. Here are some of my favorite things that we have been up to this week!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO