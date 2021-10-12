CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought in oil and gas reserves weighs on Asian markets

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Dramatic shortages of energy across the world, and corresponding escalating prices tempered trading on Asian stock markets on Tuesday. Also unsettling markets were indications that China Evergrande has missed interest payments on a third bond coupon. "Risk markets had a mixed start to the week

Yen and Dollar Recovering as Asian Stocks Weighed Down by Evergrande

While DOW hit new intraday record high overnight, positive sentiment was not carried forward to Asia. Instead, stocks tumbled as the troubled China’s property giant Evergrande failed to close the sale of the controlling stake in its property management business. The company could official go into default next Monday. Yen and Dollar are both recovering mildly while commodity currencies retreat. But overall, there is no change in the near term trend yet. Dollar and Yen remain the worst performing ones for the week while Kiwi and Aussie are the strongest.
Asian stocks lose momentum, Japanese market dives

Stocks in Asia were flat to lower on Thursday as renewed uncertainty about the future of China Evergrande, and rising Treasury yields took hold. "The U.S. stock market has gone up for six days in a row, bitcoin's made a record and the U.S. bond market is calm. "But below...
Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
Asian Markets Weighed By Inflation Woes, China Growth Slows Further

Asian markets struggled Monday as inflation concerns returned to the fore, with commodity prices rallying and central banks preparing to roll back their ultra-loose monetary policies. Adding to the grey mood was data showing growth in China's economy, the world's second-biggest, slowed further in the third quarter, hit by a...
Asian stock markets falter on poorer China GDP, rising oil prices

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares across Asia were mostly lower on Monday on news of a slowing of China's economy, rising U.S. Treasury yields, and oil prices hitting multi-year highs. "In response to the ugly growth numbers we expect in the coming months, we think policymakers will take more steps...
Asian shares jittery ahead of China GDP; oil hits fresh highs

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian shares were on edge on Monday morning ahead of the release of Chinese economic data for the third quarter, as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy even as U.S companies report strong quarterly earnings. Oil prices hit new multi-year...
China's new third board hits over 150 bln yuan turnover

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has reached 152.5 billion yuan (about 23.7 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year. The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 5.88 billion yuan...
Global gas crisis spilling over into oil markets, IEA says

(Bloomberg) --Shortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia are boosting demand for oil, deepening what was already a sizable supply deficit in crude markets, the International Energy Agency said. Crude has surged above $80 a barrel, the highest in three years, as traders anticipated that record gas prices would...
Inflation Concerns Weigh On Markets

EU and US shares continued to slide yesterday, as investors remained concerned that high energy prices could lead to higher inflation and faster tightening by major central banks. Today, participants may lock their gaze on the US CPIs for September, where another round of elevated rates could prompt investors to...
Asian Markets Down On Inflation, Energy Crunch Worries

Asian markets retreated Tuesday as investors grew increasingly concerned about a brewing energy crisis, spiking inflation, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and an end to central bank financial support. China's ongoing crackdown on the private sector and the debt woes of the country's property giant Evergrande were...
Asian shares rise on lower oil prices and possible Xi-Biden meet

HONG KONG (Oct 7): Asian shares rallied on Thursday, supported by a possible easing in U.S.-China tensions, and weaker energy prices, as oil edged down from multi-year highs. U.S. and European futures also bounced with S&P 500 futures rising 0.52%, and pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures gaining 1.23% in early trade a day after the Euro STOXX 600 index dropped 1.03%
MARKET WRAP: FTSE rallies, Oil higher as DoE denies plans to release reserves

US nat gas drops but inventories still historically low. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 surged higher on Thursday as large-cap mining stocks lifted the index back towards 7,100. Anglo American (LON:AAL), Antofagasta (LON:ANTO), Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), and BHP (LON:BHPB) were near the top of the blue-chip index as higher metals...
Gas spike set to squeeze oil market as users switch

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Soaring gas prices as winter approaches are likely to drive a switch to oil that boosts global crude demand by several hundred thousand barrels per day (bpd) squeezing already tight supply, analysts forecast. Natural gas prices, particularly in Europe, have spiked this year buoyed by...
