Emanuel Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating.

Authorities say the phone scam caller identifies himself as Nick Robertson with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. The potential victims are told that they missed their court date and a warrant has been issued for them. The scammer then tells the person the warrant will be dismissed if they purchase a $500 money card through Wal-Mart.

“The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office does have a deputy named Nick Robertson but he IS NOT calling anyone,” authorities said in a social post. “We do not call people and tell them they have warrants and we definitely do not accept money to dismiss warrants,” it stated.

The phone number the scammer is using on all four reported calls is 478-324-0067.

