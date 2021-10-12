QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the Columbia Public Schools mask mandate remain in effect?

The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday on another extension of the district's COVID-19 plan.

The plan includes a mask mandate for students and employees while they're indoors.

Some Mid-Missouri schools have rolled back their mandates as the delta-driven wave of new coronavirus cases has slowed.

Should Columbia Public Schools do the same? Vote in the poll below.

