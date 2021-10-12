How to Create a Quality Website and Make Profit Online

Kara Taylor is Executive Vice President of Marketing at ATTOM Data Solutions, where she oversees marketing, creative and public relations. In 2020, the amount of global online content consumption doubled since the beginning of the pandemic, according to research from DoubleVerify (via Global Newswire). This brings both pros and cons for businesses leveraging digital media to attract, engage and retain consumers in today’s world. A major pro is that more people are viewing or reading content; however, on the negative side, that can also mean there’s more competition to attract those eyeballs in the digital space — and it will likely become even more important for them to elevate and differentiate brand messaging. This is where a strong content strategy becomes fundamental to any business’s marketing plan. It can act as the master blueprint for not only driving consumers toward desired behaviors but also turning them into loyal brand advocates.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO