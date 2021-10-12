Why Joc Pederson wears a pearl necklace during Braves games: 'It's a mystery for everyone'

Following their 3-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, Braves headlines were understandably centered around the heroics of Joc Pederson. With pitching being so dominant for each team thus far in the series, a three-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning became the defining moment. Beyond just Pederson, Atlanta got an outstanding start from Ian Anderson, clutch defense from Dansby Swanson, and impressive work from the entire bullpen. With their victory in Game 3, the Braves are well-positioned for a return to the NLCS.

