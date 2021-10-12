CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner set for launch into real space

By Paul Brinkmann
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Vadw_0cOU4u0k00
Actor William Shatner, second from left, will fly onboard New Shepard NS-18 along with Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission & flight operations, and crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.  Photo courtesy of Blue Origin | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin plans to launch legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner into space with three other crew members from Texas on Wednesday.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on the 1960s TV show, will travel as Blue Origin's invited guest with two businessmen who are paying customers and a company executive, Audrey Powers, the vice president of mission and flight operations.

Liftoff of the New Shepard rocket and capsule is planned at 10 a.m. EDT from the company's spaceport about 160 miles east of El Paso. The attempt will be the second crewed mission for Blue Origin, after Bezos flew July 20 with three crew members.

The paying passengers are Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of San Francisco-based satellite company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a French software firm executive and co-founder of New York clinical trials technology firm Medidata.

Shatner, 90, has been reminding people that he's never been to space before, despite the many trips his character made during 79 episodes of the television series aboard the USS Enterprise. He will become the oldest person to ever fly to space.

"I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified of going to space," he told audience members during a New York Comic-Con panel Thursday. "You have three minutes to look into the vastness of space and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and ... my only hope was I wouldn't see somebody else looking back."

Shatner got cheekier during a CNN interview with host Anderson Cooper, who mentioned the shape of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, which some have described as phallic.

"We're inseminating the space program," Shatner joked.

"I'm looking forward to the whole thing," he added. "I was there last week, rehearsing -- training I think is what they call it -- but I think it was rehearsal. I told them I want to go warp speed, and they said what?"

The mission, like all New Shepard flights, will ascend to about 62 miles above Earth, clearing the Karman Line that denotes the international definition of space.

Shatner said he's looking forward to the brief weightlessness at the peak of the flight before the capsule descends through the atmosphere and lands under parachutes not far from the launch pad in West Texas.

The inclusion of Shatner not only notches another record in spaceflight -- for oldest space flyer -- but it also brings a white-hot publicity spotlight to the mission, said Alan Ladwig, a former NASA employee and current adviser of a spaceflight training company, Virginia-based Star Harbor Academy.

"So they've been able to package this mission in an exciting way because of the popularity of Star Trek. I think it's quite a brilliant marketing move," Ladwig said.

He said Shatner and all passengers on such commercial spaceflights still sign waivers exempting the company from any liability should something go wrong.

"They've all worked with insurance companies to get as tight of a waiver as you could get," Ladwig said. "But, at the end of the day, I was told, you know, this waiver is as good as the next lawyer who takes you to court."

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission: first all-civilian crew to orbit Earth

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Modern Family’ & ‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Walks Her Dog In Rare, First Outing In 2 Years

The actress took her adorable chihuahua out for a walk, after keeping out of the public eye since 2019, shortly after her final appearance on ‘Modern Family.’. Shelley Long took a comfortable stroll in Los Angeles earlier in October, in new photos released by DailyMail on Thursday October 21. The 73-year-old actress looked pretty content, as she wandered around with her dog nearby. The Cheers alum looked pretty casual, as she let her dog roam without a leash, as she sat down and relaxed while out for the walk. Check out the photos HERE!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan stuns fans with glimpse inside marble kitchen at New York home

When he's not on screens, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan can be found at his luxurious New York home – and on Wednesday he gave fans a look inside the kitchen. The star was treating his adorable dog Enzo, but we ended up getting distracted by the stunning marble-top counters that made up one side of his open-plan kitchen. The camera angle in the first shot only caught one side of the room, allowing fans peeks at his counters, cupboards and what resembled an oven with a grill underneath. And of course, the very large jar of biscuits that was in the corner!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
William Shatner
98.1 KHAK

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
societyofrock.com

Axl Rose Closed The Show Only Axl Rose Can

Axl Rose is many things, but he’s never boring. During their heyday, fans didn’t know what he would do – would he fight with another concert-goer or walk out? Just kidding, modern-day Axl is a pretty nice guy, which is probably why people continue to attend their sold-out shows. On...
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'

Scientists already knew radiation exposure and a lack of gravity stress the bodies of astronauts. But new research may offer a better idea of what's driving some of that. It's a clue that could help them measure the physical impact of space travel to detect problems earlier, and it involves mitochondria, known as the powerhouse of the cell because these tiny structures inside cells produce energy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Other Space#Space Technology#Space Station#Real Space#Blue Origin#Planet Labs#French#Medidata#Russian#Team Blue#Blueorigin#Cnn
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2021 with 71 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born this date are under the sign of Libra. They include English poet...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed. Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
MOVIES
Fox News

Ron Howard reveals what role would make him consider acting again, Clint Howard shares best child star memory

Ron Howard and his brother Clint Howard have much to be grateful for as two young child stars who managed to drudge through the perils of Hollywood with minimal scars. The sons of fellow show business staples Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, both brothers managed to earn notoriety for themselves within the industry with Ron, 67, becoming a household name on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days" while Clint, 62, would display his chops in "The Jungle Book" and alongside the punk rock group the Ramones in the 1979 film "Rock ‘n’ Roll High School" among other legacy titles.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Candy’: Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel In Hulu True-Crime Limited Series

Veep alum Timothy Simons is set to star opposite Jessica Biel in Hulu’s original limited event series Candy, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax. In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church? Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June...
TV SERIES
Variety

WarnerMedia Leadership on ‘Dune: Part 2,’ Discovery Merger Progress and Why ‘Ted Lasso’ Isn’t on HBO Max

On the eve of AT&T’s third-quarter earnings report, WarnerMedia’s top leadership invited Variety to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank for an open-ended conversation about where the company is headed as regulators scrutinize its planned merger with Discovery Inc. That deal will see the entertainment division spun off from the telecom giant a mere three years after AT&T finalized its purchase of HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner networks for $85.4 billion. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studio and Networks Group, and Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer, were all present...
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy