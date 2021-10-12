Spooky Season Hits Full Swing With New Chucky, Day of the Dead Series
Syfy and USA team up to revamp two iconic horror stories tonight with the debut of Chucky, a new series about the killer doll’s untold origins, and a special preview of Day of the Dead, inspired by George A. Romero’s zombie universe. Also today: Dancing with the Stars stays on theme with a special Disney villains night, the Only Murders in the Building trio faces a revolt, and Tom Hanks and Laura Dern stump for the Academy in a new ABC special. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:www.primetimer.com
