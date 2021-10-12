CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paramount, CA

Evil came into its own in Season 2

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Paramount+ supernatural drama from Robert and Michelle King produced a second season that was a "mesmerizing metaphysical juggling act," says Steve Greene, adding: "Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching Evil come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with each passing week. For a show that so easily could quadruple down on a Pazuzu of the Week framework, the Season 2 finale of Evil brought into focus a different kind of goal: connect its three main characters through the basic idea of not knowing what comes next."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
imdb.com

‘Evil’ Season 2 Was a Mesmerizing Metaphorical Juggling Act

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Evil” Season 2 finale, “C Is for Cannibal,” including the ending.]. Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching “Evil” come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with each passing week.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

EVIL Season 2 Episode 13 Review: C Is for Cannibal

Ordinarily, it's easy to dive headfirst into an EVIL review. But after EVIL Season 2 Episode 13, cohesive thoughts escape me. Instead of formulating a train of thought that can make sense of the finale, it's impossible to pin down the theme. All I see is chaos. Maybe that's the...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Evil's Dalya Knapp Shares 10 Fun Facts Ahead of Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The young actress stars in the Paramount+ series Evil as Laura Bouchard, the youngest daughter of Dr. Kristen Bouchard. The supernatural thriller series revolves around Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a skeptical forensic psychologist who allies with a Catholic seminarian (Mike Colter) and a technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
cartermatt.com

Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?

Following tonight’s finale, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to Evil season 3– including a premiere date at Paramount+. So where are things going to start? Let’s start with some good news: There is a season 3 coming down the road! This news was first announced a little earlier this year, and it came as a tremendous show of faith for the drama at its new streaming home. If you remember, season 2 was originally supposed to air on CBS before a last-minute switch caused it to land somewhere else.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

The 'Evil' Season 2 Finale Has a Scream-Inducing Cliffhanger

This post contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Evil. The second season finale of Evil had me up off the couch and screaming. It's rare that a TV show has that effect on me these days, but Evil is not your average TV show. The series, which jumped this season from CBS to Paramount+, is a special thing, a monster-of-the-week procedural, all the while keeping you hooked with character tension that can drive you up the wall in a good way. It's a throwback to the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files, when television could be, above everything else, just freaking fun.
TV SERIES
KMTV 3 News Now

Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle King
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The CW adds Aidan Turner Italian drama Leonardo and Australian dramedy Bump

After picking up Patrick Dempsey-led Italian series Devils and New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, The CW has acquired two more foreign titles. The eight-part Leonardo was created by The X-Files’ Frank Spotnitz and Sherlock’s Steve Thompson. It explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, played by Turner. Bump is an Australian comedy drama half-hour about Olympia Chalmers-Davis, played by Nathalie Morris, an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dragon Ball voice actor Chris Ayres dies at 56

Ayres was best known for voicing the character of Frienza on the anime series. His passing was announced by Ayres’ girlfriend, fellow voice actor Krystal Laporte, on Twitter. While a cause of death wasn't released, Ayres had been open about being diagnosed with end-stage cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Drama
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Showtime taps Gabrielle Creevy to play the third woman on Three Women

The Pact alum joins Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin in the drama based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Creevy will play Maggie, the third of the Three Women in the title, a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews Mythic Quest for Seasons 3 and 4 -- as Sir Anthony Hopkins lobbies Jason Sudeikis for a Ted Lasso role

Rob McElhenney announced the two-season pickup in a FaceTime comedy bit with former Mythic Quest guest-star Hopkins. When Sudeikis interrupted their conversation, Hopkins pitched himself to play Keeley's new boyfriend on Ted Lasso. In a statement, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said: "Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest. We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Hulu gives a second life to Sam Richardson and Adam Pally's Champaign ILL

The 2018 YouTube Premium comedy, about a hip-hop star’s entourage that’s forced to readjust to life without perks when the star unexpectedly dies, never found an audience. But Hulu obtained all 10 episodes and "re-premiered" the series last week. "The streamers’ growing appetite for original fare is opening the door for outlets to take a flyer on short-lived series that never got a chance to connect with viewers," says Michael Schneider. "The best example may be Netflix’s takeover of another YouTube series, Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel quickly turned into a major hit for Netflix, which had ordered more seasons as well. Other examples include Pop TV’s little-seen Flack, which Amazon Prime Video picked up and promoted like a new show, and Lifetime’s You, which has turned into a phenomenon in subsequent seasons on Netflix (as has Fox’s Lucifer). But most of those examples are of network or cable shows that already exhibited some promise in their secondary windows on a streaming service. Champaign ILL isn’t quite getting the same treatment — it’s not being billed as a Hulu Original, and it hasn’t been renewed for more seasons. But the producers behind the comedy have been touting it in press releases like it is a premiere, perhaps hoping to capitalize on this do-over, and the stars are hopeful more people will discover the series now."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Just Introduced Its Most Evil Villain Yet

Pokemon might be a kid's series at heart, but that does not mean it is all rainbows and glitter. In its time, the franchise has toed into some dark villains with guys like Giovanni leading the pack. But now, it seems like the Pokemon anime has taken things a step further with the man who might be its most cold-blooded villain yet.
COMICS
Primetimer

CBS' Ghosts picked up for a full season

After two episodes, the CBS freshman comedy has earned a full-season order. “We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment's senior executive vice president, programming. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.” CBS has yet to announce the number of episodes Ghosts will have for its first season.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy