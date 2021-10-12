Dopesick: Who's Who in Hulu's New Opioid Epidemic Miniseries

Hulu's new miniseries Dopesick tells the tragic and urgent true story of how the introduction of OxyContin played a foundational role in America's opioid epidemic. Based on the novel Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the eight-episode series centers around a small-town doctor who was sold on the benefits of OxyContin as an effective pain reliever with a very low risk for addiction, the working-class community that was decimated when the drug turned out to be quite addictive, and the giant pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, that cut corners, falsified claims, and pushed the drug through FDA approvals and into doctors' offices nationwide.