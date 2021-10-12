CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dopesick: Who's Who in Hulu's New Opioid Epidemic Miniseries

Hulu's new miniseries Dopesick tells the tragic and urgent true story of how the introduction of OxyContin played a foundational role in America's opioid epidemic. Based on the novel Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the eight-episode series centers around a small-town doctor who was sold on the benefits of OxyContin as an effective pain reliever with a very low risk for addiction, the working-class community that was decimated when the drug turned out to be quite addictive, and the giant pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, that cut corners, falsified claims, and pushed the drug through FDA approvals and into doctors' offices nationwide.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Michael Keaton talks Steelers and Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. It’s not just producers and casting directors who have been stuck in their thinking on what roles an actor can and should play. Audiences sometimes have the same blinders. Remember when Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton,...
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Michael Keaton is at his best in Hulu’s epic drug drama ‘Dopesick’

An eight-hour drama about the ongoing opioid crisis and Big Pharma scandal, “Dopesick” bites off an awful lot. The action, covering multiple characters, ample outrage and endless corporate malfeasance, shuffles back and forth over a period of 10 years. The scramble can get confusing and distracting. Despite all that, “Dopesick”...
Distractify

Hulu's 'Dopesick' Is Billed as Drama — But Is it Really Fiction?

Based on journalist Beth Macy's 2018 book, Hulu's Dopesick takes a new look at the branding operation behind OxyContin, a painkiller whose withdrawal symptoms have been compared to that of heroin. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and more, the series delves into the morally corrupt machinations on which the pharmaceutical...
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
thefocus.news

Who is Dopesick's Betsy Mallum and where have we seen her before?

Dopesick explores Purdue Pharma’s Oxycontin issue. Although it’s a miniseries, Hulu’s new drama Dopesick is set to be an epic adaptation of Beth Macy’s 2018 book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America. A look into the US opioid crisis that caused hundreds of thousands of deaths,...
HollywoodLife

‘Dopesick’s Will Poulter & Phillipa Soo Reveal The Parts Of The Opioid Crisis That ‘Disturbed’ Them

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Dopesick’ stars Will Poulter and Phillipa Soo about their characters’ very ‘different’ approaches to Purdue Pharma and what aspects of the opioid crisis left them ‘gut-wrenched.’. Dopesick is a new limited series that explores the origins of the opioid crisis in America. Will Poulter and Phillipa...
thecinemaholic.com

Is Hulu’s Dopesick Based on a True Story?

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu explores the people and mechanisms behind an addiction crisis sparked by pharmaceutical drugs. The miniseries follows the introduction and rapid rise of a painkiller and how its manufacturers blatantly lie about its addictive effects to boost sales. Confidential discussions amongst the heads of the company at the center of the epidemic also show how they strategize to spread the drug all across the world.
IndieWire

‘Dopesick’ Review: Michael Keaton Leads Hulu’s Dense, Dour Examination of the Opioid Crisis

“Dopesick” announces itself right off the bat. In a dark room, his face half cloaked in shadow and standing next to a throne-like chair he’ll eventually inherit, Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) whispers his diabolical plan to a small group of powerful men. Soon, we’ll learn the squinting skeptics clad in bow ties and ascots are Richard’s relatives, all of whom “work” for the family pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, and all of whom stand to profit immensely if his plan to “redefine the nature of pain” comes to fruition. Knowing that “Dopesick” is based on a true story means also knowing that...
Parade

Michael Keaton on Tackling the Opioid Crisis in Hulu's Dopesick and Why Successful Actors Are Turning to Television

Beetlejuice and Birdman star Michael Keaton, 70, takes on the role of small-town physician Samuel Finnix in Dopesick (October 13 on Hulu). The eight-episode miniseries dramatizes America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the corporate boardrooms of Big Pharma to a Virginia mining community and the hallways of Washington, D.C. How...
thefocus.news

Who plays Dopesick's Curtis Wright? Show investigates US opioid crisis

The premiere of Hulu’s Dopesick features the character Curtis Wright – who is the actor behind him and what was the US opioid crisis?. Dopesick is Hulu’s must-watch miniseries. It’s educational and compelling as it breaks down the devastating effects of the ‘opioid crisis’ in the US. In 2019 alone, about 50,000 people in the US overdosed on opioids.
mediapost.com

Hulu Drama 'Dopesick' Tells Story Of Nation's Oxycontin Crisis

Like other, similar such miniseries and movies that come out of Hollywood on hot-button issues, Hulu’s new dramatization of the history of the epidemic of addictions to oxycontin and other pain-relieving opioids drips with self-importance. It is also patronizing to the pious, hard-working, coal-mining “li’l folks” whose Appalachian communities were...
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...
assignmentx.com

DOPESICK: Creator Danny Strong on new Hulu limited series – Exclusive Interview

DOPESICK is a fact-based drama about the Oxycontin crisis. It debuts on Hulu Wednesday, October 13, with a three-episode premiere, followed by a weekly rollout of the other five installments. The gripping, often incendiary examination of decades-long corruption and deception stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Chase, Jake McDorman, Philippa Soo, Mare Winningham, Raul Esparza, and Deja Dee.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
