The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report – Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntento, the leading AI integration platform, has released its annual State of Machine Translation report, giving those working in and around the MT landscape an in-depth analysis of the current vendors and best strategies to successfully leverage their offerings. The report is conducted in collaboration with TAUS, the central authority in

#Baidu#Intento#Taus#Human Language Project#Marketing Technology News#Healthcare#Alibaba Ecommerce#Globalese#Gtcom#Ibm#Kawamura Nict#Promt#Systran#Tencent#Bertscore#Ter#Hlepor#Comet
