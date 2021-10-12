CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Ted Lasso's weekly release schedule play a big part in frustrations over Season 2?

 9 days ago
Season 1 of Ted Lasso became a word-of-mouth hit. So even though new episodes were released weekly last year, many fans binge-watched it after the season was over. But for Season 2, many of those same fans had to endure a weekly release schedule. "In the beginning, I was unfazed," says Indiewire's Libby Hill. "Likely because entertainment journalists were given access to eight of Season 2’s 12 episodes before Ted Lasso returned on July 23. Watching the first two-thirds of the second season felt good. It was easy to track a character’s emotional arc and their state of mind from episode to episode and watching in chunks kept me on the show’s wavelength, which can be a challenge for the more dour members of the viewing public. But watching the final four episodes week-to-week felt bad, man. Which isn’t to be read as a plea for even more screener access from platforms, but rather, as a concerning realization that streaming TV is altering the ways we consume entertainment to such an extent that our narrative construction might need to change as a result." Hill adds: "It was never about trying to figure out where the show was going because it felt as though I knew exactly where it was going all along. Being able to watch that unfold at my own pace — quickly — at the beginning of the season felt good, the pacing felt right. Once the viewing process meant a week-to-week pace, I started to see where some of the fan complaints came in around midseason. Watching the early episodes in bulk made it feel like there was a decent amount of balls in the air, but taken one at a time, progress felt infinitesimal and to my chagrin, part of me wished they would just hurry up and get to the place where they were clearly headed all along." Hill's Indiewire colleague Ben Travers disagrees, saying the structure of Season 2 is what led to viewer frustration. "I’d argue there are key differences between each season’s focus and structure that contributed to the variable reactions (maybe yours! maybe not!). For instance, Season 1 plays out via a familiar, Major League-style format: Ted arrives in town, slowly wins people over, and sets up a brighter future for the people of AFC Richmond," he says. "No matter how they watched or how closely they paid attention, the debut season was easy to love. Season 2’s focus is more elusive. The team’s success is sidelined in favor of internal character development, and those developments are less predictable and more nuanced."

