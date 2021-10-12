CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgieva Keeps IMF Helm Despite Scandal

By Delphine TOUITOU
Kristalina Georgieva was secured in her job at the helm of the International Monetary Fund on Monday, after the Washington-based crisis lender's board reaffirmed its confidence in the scandal-hit Bulgarian economist. Georgieva's role at the institution was called into question after the September 16 publication of the findings of

