Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 240

Ness C
9d ago

Ha ha. The author of this article must be a triggered leftist Dave’s comedy special was nowhere near right conservative views it is just all fun and jokes and speaking out on cancel culture and censorship based on peoples feelings

Reply(7)
204
ttc
9d ago

Nope it was funny! And how nice it is to see a comedian being funny again and not worrying about who’s feelings they might hurt. Don’t like it don’t watch it. Simple.

Reply(3)
160
Alex Harper
9d ago

🤣🤣 America has become so soft. Get this man a sippy cup and a bib. I know babies who don’t cry as much as these grown men who want to be women so bad.

Reply(7)
106
Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

