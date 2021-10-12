CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson says he's “not pretending at all” to be against vaccine mandates

The Fox News host said his outrage is "real" in response to criticism that he's against vaccine mandates, but hasn't criticized the COVID requirements at his employer Fox News. Carlson also called out President Biden, who recently whispered "Fox News" as an example of a COVD vaccinated workplace. In fact, Carlson says, Fox News employees who don't want to get vaccinated have to subject to regular testing. “To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him, like Susan Rice, that just can’t be genuine,” said Carlson. “They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else.”

