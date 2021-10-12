CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akinon, a Cloud-Based Headless Commerce Platform Focused on Major Retailers and Consumer Brands, Raised USD 20m in a Series B Funding Round Co-Led by Actera Group and Revo Capital, With Participation From SmartFin Capital and Endeavor Catalyst

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkinon, a cloud-based headless commerce platform focused on major retailers and consumer brands, raised USD 20m in a Series B funding round co-led Actera Group and Revo Capital, with participation from SmartFin Capital and Endeavor Catalyst. Marketing Technology News: Mercedes-Benz USA Launches Nationwide Brand Experience to Introduce the All-New Mercedes-EQ...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Interactive Digital Solutions Announces Investment From Berenson Capital Along With a Plan to Separate Into Two Independent Companies

Interactive Digital Solutions and MedSitter to Become Standalone Companies. Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC (IDS), a leading provider of cloud-based video and unified communication solutions, announced a substantial investment from Berenson Capital and subsequent spin-off of MedSitter, LLC. IDS will allocate its new capital to expedite market reach in next-generation communication solutions and launch MedSitter as an independent privately held company. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blackbird Launches Core Video Technology Licensing Solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’

Technology licensor, Blackbird, enables cloud native functionality and drives major efficiencies for video companies. Blackbird plc the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched its core technology licensing solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’, to enable advanced cloud native functionality and drive major efficiencies for video companies. The news comes after the Company announced a 5-year technology licensing deal with a global broadcast company last month.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VIQ Solutions Expands Media Footprint, Signs New Contracts with Top Global News Outlets and Renews Contract with Industry News Leader for Five Years

VIQ’s AI-powered solutions create highly accurate, verbatim transcripts of broadcast programming in minutes using seamless workflows. VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced its subsidiary, VIQ Media, has entered into two new contracts, valued at approximately $580,000, to provide rush verbatim transcripts and global newswire distribution to top global news agencies. The Company also announced the five-year renewal of its largest media client, representing an average annual revenue of approximately $1.9 million, beginning April 2022. All amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fidelity Bank Selects Total Expert to Expand Customer Relationships Through Data-Driven Insights

Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced it has been selected by Fidelity Bank, one of the oldest and continually growing independent, local community banks serving customers in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Marketing Technology News: Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Amobee and smartclip Announce TechAlliance, Europe’s First Broadcaster-centric, Cross-Screen Advertising Platform

Amobee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and global leader in advertising technology, and smartclip, RTL Group’s leading European provider for ad-tech solutions, together announced their agreement to form TechAlliance, the European industry’s first end-to-end, broadcaster-centric, cross-screen advertising platform. This platform will provide advertisers with exclusive programmatic access to the linear ad break, including digital ads on linear TV inventories, as well as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), privacy-compliant audience and content viewership data across the region.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Morressier Hires New CSO and CMO to Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

The leadership hires bring decades of sales and marketing expertise to the company and align with Morressier’s dedication to promoting diversity within the team and on an executive level. Morressier, the leading virtual conference provider and platform for innovation and early-stage research, announced the appointment of Trish Hyde as Chief...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Jacada Becomes Part of Uniphore Technologies as Acquisition is Completed

Jacada Ltd., a leading provider of real-time agent assist solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition by Uniphore Technologies, the leader in Conversational Automation, in an all-cash transaction. The intent to acquire was previously announced on July 27, 2021, and Jacada’s shareholders voted their shares in favor of the transaction on September 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture that will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services. The new, jointly owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee. The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Azerion Set to Become European Digital Powerhouse Following Strategic Acquisition of Inskin Media

The integration of global digital advertising company Inskin Media will improve Azerion’s technology stack and boost its advertising capabilities. Azerion, the fast-growing digital entertainment and media platform, today announces the acquisition of leading multi-screen, high-impact digital advertising company, Inskin Media. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Genpact Named to Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ List of Innovative Companies Driving Social Impact

Recognition reflects Genpact’s role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing. Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM and Crédit Mutuel accelerate Partnership with AmbitionS, a new center of technological excellence in Strasbourg

IBM and Crédit Mutuel are announcing a new step in their strategic partnership initiated more than 50 years ago, with the signing of the AmbitionS contract between Euro-Information, the technological subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel, and IBM. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Norvado Cuts Time-to-Market to Less Than 30 Days and Drives 99 Percent Adoption of Its Managed Wi-Fi Service to Take the 2021 Calix Innovations in Marketing Award

Calix, Inc. today announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 that it selected Norvado as the winner of the 2021 Innovations in Marketing award. This award recognizes the broadband service provider (BSP) customer that has a highly creative marketing approach to reaching, engaging, and exciting subscribers. Norvado leveraged the full solution to simplify marketing operations, excite subscribers with new services, and grow revenue and profitability. Norvado was able to create, brand, and launch its Apex Managed WIFI service in less than 30 days, thanks to the vast array of easy-to-customize EDGE Enablement activation content. Since the launch, the service provider has grown its managed Wi-Fi subscribers by 80 percent in 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Gfk Expands Partnership With BrandTotal, Empowering Mexican Advertisers With Rich Data on Competitive Social Advertising Campaigns

Real-time platform will reveal targeted “dark marketing” campaigns, deliver competitive advantage. GfK – the leader in consumer and market intelligence and analytical and consulting services – today announced an expanded partnership with BrandTotal, the leading social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform. This partnership offers a powerful new solution for Mexican companies: the availability of real-time market intelligence for paid social media advertising.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Cookieless Targeting and Measurement Expands in India and Russia

As part of Digiseg is goal to help advertisers and publishers get to the cookieless future faster, it has launched cookie- and ID-free audiences in India and Russia. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy for Latin American Countries. With these two countries, Digiseg’s cookieless audience data is...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ninety.io Announces Series A Investment Funding Round

Funding will support ongoing efforts to help small to midsize organizations stay connected, engaged and productive in a Work From Anywhere World™. Ninety.io, cloud-based company operating software that allows you to take advantage of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), announced the closing of its Series A investment funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Insight’s investment will ensure Ninety.io continues to set the pace and standard of innovation in the world of cloud-based company operating systems.
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

Momentum Appoints Andy Bacon to Invest in Its Membership Community, ITSMA

Momentum, the global growth consultancy and pioneers of account-based marketing, has bolstered its senior leadership team by appointing Andy Bacon, VP of Consulting, who will lead the investment strategy to bring further value to its membership community ITSMA and the firm’s strategic offering to the C-suite. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rob Roy Consulting Releases 2021 B2B Tech Purchase Study

Annual survey reveals ways for tech vendors to overcome barriers to earning trust. Rob Roy Consulting, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based marketing consulting firm, released Dynamics of Trust, its third annual study into what drives B2B technology purchases in the U.S. Marketing Technology News: Stratos Joins Hands With SoMee Social to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Media Alert: Philadelphia Inquirer Joins BlueConic to Discuss its First-Party Data Strategy at Adweek Elevate

Learn how the company’s Chief Revenue Officer has reengineered the publication for a sustainable future. BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will host a discussion with The Philadelphia Inquirer called, “Philadelphia Inquirer’s Roadmap to a Sustainable First-Party Data Strategy,” at the upcoming Adweek Elevate: Publishing Conference. Doucette will discuss how to reengineer the publishing business for the cookieless future and share real-world examples from the Philadelphia Inquirer’s own digital transformation journey.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verve Group Announces Sameer Sondhi and Ionut Ciobotaru as Co-CEOs

Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Sameer Sondhi and Chief Product Officer Ionut Ciobotaru will become the co-CEOs of Verve Group. Remco Westermann, currently the CEO of both Verve Group and parent company Media and Games Invest (MGI), will continue to spearhead MGI as chairman and CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Getty Images and Citi launch Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Imagery Initiative

Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, in partnership with Citi, the leading global bank, today announced the rollout of the Citi Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Imagery Toolkit that provides actionable resources and tools to advance Citi’s goals for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). The first-of-its-kind initiative and partnership with Getty Images aims to provide Citi’s global marketing teams with training around authentically showing underrepresented communities in visuals to accelerate inclusive change in their marketing and advertising campaigns on a global scale.
BUSINESS

