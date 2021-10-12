Akinon, a Cloud-Based Headless Commerce Platform Focused on Major Retailers and Consumer Brands, Raised USD 20m in a Series B Funding Round Co-Led by Actera Group and Revo Capital, With Participation From SmartFin Capital and Endeavor Catalyst
Akinon, a cloud-based headless commerce platform focused on major retailers and consumer brands, raised USD 20m in a Series B funding round co-led Actera Group and Revo Capital, with participation from SmartFin Capital and Endeavor Catalyst. Marketing Technology News: Mercedes-Benz USA Launches Nationwide Brand Experience to Introduce the All-New Mercedes-EQ...martechseries.com
Comments / 0