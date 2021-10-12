CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach over racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent while working at ESPN

 9 days ago
The Super Bowl-winning Gruden was a Monday Night Football analyst in 2011 when he sent an email that, as The Wall Street Journal revealed Friday, used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith, who is Black. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires," Gruden wrote in the email. Gruden later apologized. On Monday evening, just as Monday Night Football was about to kick off, The New York Times reported that from 2011 to 2018, Gruden sent emails calling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a “f*ggot” and a “clueless anti football p*ssy" and used the word "queers" in response to Michael Sam being drafted as the first openly gay player in NFL history. Gruden also denounced the emergence of women as referees. The homophobic comments emerged months after Gruden expressed support for Raiders player Carl Nassib, who last month became the first openly gay player to play in a regular season NFL game. Gruden's emails were mostly sent to then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen, his close friend and former colleague. They were uncovered as part of a probe of 650,000 emails investigating allegations of workplace misconduct in the offices of the now-Washington Football Team. Gruden resigned in the fourth season of a $100 million, 10-year contract. He had a 22-31 record in his second stint as Raiders head coach. As The Athletic's Marcus Thompson III points out, Gruden betrayed the Raiders’ legacy of respect and inclusion. The Raiders hired the first Black head coach in NFL history, the second Latino head coach and the first woman as CEO, as well as having the aforementioned first openly gay player to be part of the regular roster.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

