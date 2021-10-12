CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot makes the mistake of trying to appeal to the adults who watched the Nickelodeon original as kids

 9 days ago
"The show’s struggle to distinguish itself from so many others on television might not be as damning, or at least not as immediately noticeable, if it were still about kids and for kids as the original Legends was," says Caroline Framke of the Cristela Alonzo-hosted reality game show competition. "But this one, produced for a network aimed more at those who grew up on shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple rather than those who are still growing up, makes the fatal mistake of casting adults rather than children as its contestants. Watching people in their twenties and thirties struggle to remember details of a legend and assemble the once iconic silver monkey only highlights how basic this show really is. It’s probably just as well that the CW appears to be targeting an audience that already knows and likes what Legends of the Hidden Temple is about, since it’s hard to imagine anyone else tuning in for long." ALSO: How much did Legends change from the Quibi version?

mediavillage.com

Cristela Alonso Is Feeling Like a Kid Again Hosting The CW's Reboot of "Legends of the Hidden Temple"

Revered Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple returns to television this weekend, and like its legion of fans, the show has grown up. Temple, a challenge-based game aimed at kids, originally ran for 120 episodes between 1993 and 1995, yet following its cancelation, remained a perennial favorite in reruns over various Nickelodeon channels. Legends 2.0, hosted by Cristela Alonso, follows the same format and challenges as the original, however, the $25,000 cash prize is a far cry from the Atari Video game controllers of yesteryear, and for those who grew up watching the original (who were at the time unable compete and now can), it's bound to ignite feelings of nostalgia. "For me, it's such a great choice to reboot because of that," Alonso explained in an exclusive interview with MediaVillage. "It's one of those shows not everybody was familiar with, but for those were, once they loved it, they loved it!
TV & VIDEOS
KXAN

Relive Legends Of The Hidden Temple As An Adult On The CW Network

Cristela Alonzo, who is a writer, producer, actor and comedian, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the new show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” that she is hosting, which is set to premiere October 10 on The CW Network. “Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the 2021 adult version...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Hero Twins – Legends Of The Hidden Temple

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE – Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. CRISTELA ALONZO HOSTS THE NEW SERIES FROM THE CW — Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the 2021 adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line – $25,000.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Host Cristela Alonzo Wants to Make the Contestants Into Stars

Actor, comedian and writer Cristela Alonzo doesn’t like it when competition series make the judges or the hosts into the stars of the show, because she wants the contestants, who are the ones tasked with physically, mentally and emotionally demanding feats, to be celebrated. So when she was tapped to host The CW’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple” reboot, she made sure to cheer on the teams that came through every episode.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season One Ratings

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple was created for kids and debuted nearly two decades ago. Now, The CW has resurrected the series for adults. Will the original’s now-grown audience be interested in a revival? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A competition series,...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Olmec gets a makeover: An inside look at new, 'more authentic' Legends of the Hidden Temple set

Almost 26 years after Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple staged its final run under the watchful eye of Olmec, the obstacle-course game show is back starting tonight — this time on the CW and with a supersized set for adult contestants. But far more went into crafting the new Legends set than just making everything bigger... even though they did make everything bigger.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A popular favorite among many kids in the 90s, the Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple is now an adult series on The CW. And since the grown-ups have taken over, there is more on the line than ever before; tougher challenges in an adult-sized, mystical jungle with an exciting cash prize of $25,000. It premieres on October 10, at 8 PM ET. You can watch the new Legends of the Hidden Temple with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV SERIES
Boston Herald

The CW’s ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ revives a ’90s cult favorite

The action comes out of the studio and into the jungle, so to speak, when The CW reboots an old Nickelodeon cult favorite in an upcoming competition series. In “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” an updated version of the 1993-95 original that premieres Sunday, four teams of two are tasked with negotiating a gauntlet linked to a legend told them by Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head (who is voiced by Bradley Baker, who did the original Olmec). They must cross a moat, answer a battery of questions related to the legend and take on a series of physical challenges. The tandem to successfully make it to the end gets to enter the temple, where they will attempt to find the treasure and win a $25,000 grand prize.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Cristela Alonzo Promises ‘Bigger and More Challenging’ Obstacles in ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ CW Reboot

For any kid growing up in the late ’90s, watching “Legends of the Hidden Temple” was an after-school mainstay. Now, those kids are grown up but are getting another chance to run through Olmec’s temple in The CW’s reboot of the game show — and host Cristela Alonzo promises that the challenges contestants will face have grown with them.
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

4400 Reboot Synopsis Reveals a Big Twist for The CW Cult Favorite

As far as reboot series go, The 4400, which ended its original run in 2007 after four seasons, seems like an odd choice for The CW to be reviving as the imaginatively titled, 4400. The story of 4400 people who vanish and reappear years later without aging seems like a cut and dry plotline that once you have done it, you can't really do it again...at least not unless you are going to take the idea, change the numbers and add in a plane and call it something like Manifest. However, as The CW have now released the official synopsis for the rebooted show, it looks like there has been a few tweaks to the plot compared to the original series, but will it be enough to make it work a second time around?
TV SERIES
