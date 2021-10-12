Heels deserves a bigger audience, like on Netflix

The wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig ended its first season Sunday night in limbo, having attracted fewer than 100,000 viewers. "It’s a terrific, heartfelt, brilliantly written, crowd-pleasing, and incredibly satisfying season of television with an outstanding twist I did not see coming," says Dustin Rowles. "It deserves another season. It also deserves a bigger audience. This is genuinely the kind of show — like Ted Lasso — that has a chance to break out in a big way if more people had the chance to watch it. I am thankful that Starz picked it up and gave it a home, but I’m not entirely sure that Heels is a perfect fit for a streaming service whose most popular shows are Power, Outlander, The White Princess and the recently canceled American Gods (genuinely, there’s probably more crossover between Heels and the forthcoming reboot of Party Down than these other dramas). I am sure there are a number of contractual concerns that would have to be ironed out, but Heels would be perfect for the Netflix audience looking for a great, feel-good binge."