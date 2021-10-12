Mark Harmon says goodbye to NCIS after two decades
Harmon officially bid farewell to two decades of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the fourth episodes of NCIS' 19th season on Monday night. “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home," Gibbs tells Sean Murray's Special Agent Timothy McGee while fishing in Tuesday's episode, which saw them out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. Harmon reportedly wanted to exit at the end of last season, but decided to stay in a limited capacity this season after learning CBS might cancel NCIS if he left the show. Will Gibbs return? NCIS showrunner Steve Binder said of Harmon in a statement: “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”www.primetimer.com
