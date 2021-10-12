Mark Harmon says goodbye to NCIS after two decades

Spencer, one of the first actors cast in the NBC first responders drama, has left show in its 10th season with Wednesday's milestone 200th episode. Since the beginning of this season, Chicago Fire has been laying the groundwork for his character, Lt. Matthew Casey, to leave Firehouse 51. “I added it up, and this year is my 18th year of network TV, straight — I went straight from House into Chicago Fire,” Spencer told reporters about his decision to leave the series. “Coming up to the 200th, I called (showrunner Derek Haas) and broke him the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. … It was a difficult decision, and I hate to leave the show because I do love it, but when the time comes, the time comes.” Haas said he “of course wanted to talk Jesse into staying” but was grateful Spencer agreed to do the first five episodes of this season to give Casey a fitting sendoff. “That let us bring back a storyline from season one that I know Jesse was excited about when we pitched it to him, to bring back the Darden boys and really tie in the pilot to Jesse’s leaving,” said Haas. ALSO: Haas said "we will move mountains and earth" to allow Spencer to return to Chicago Fire, if he wants.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO