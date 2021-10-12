CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mark Harmon says goodbye to NCIS after two decades

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harmon officially bid farewell to two decades of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the fourth episodes of NCIS' 19th season on Monday night. “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home," Gibbs tells Sean Murray's Special Agent Timothy McGee while fishing in Tuesday's episode, which saw them out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. Harmon reportedly wanted to exit at the end of last season, but decided to stay in a limited capacity this season after learning CBS might cancel NCIS if he left the show. Will Gibbs return? NCIS showrunner Steve Binder said of Harmon in a statement: “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Us Weekly

Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After 18 Seasons: Will Leroy Jethro Gibbs Ever Return?

End of an era! Mark Harmon hung up his NCIS hat after 18 years of playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the beloved CBS drama. After reports earlier this year that Gibbs would have a much smaller role in season 19 of the show, the 70-year-old actor said his goodbyes during the Monday, October 11, episode. At the end of “Great Wide Open,” Gibbs told NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he wouldn’t be returning to his job at NCIS.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

NCIS Called Out The Fans After Mark Harmon's Exit, And They Didn't Hold Back With Their Feelings

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!. After more than 18 seasons as NCIS' silver-haired head honcho Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mark Harmon finally took an official step back with the Season 19 installment "Great Wide Open." Fans keeping up with news updates were aware that the actor only had a limited number of episodes to commit to after signing his latest contract agreement, while still serving as an executive producer behind the scenes. But nobody really knew when that big exit would arrive until it was already happening, even if Episode 3 did hint at it pretty strongly with the Alaskan mission.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harmon
WTOL-TV

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
Citizen Online

Why 'NCIS' can survive without Mark Harmon

More than 18 years after Mark Harmon first played Leroy Jethro Gibbs on an episode of "JAG," his run as the "NCIS" star is over. With Monday's episode, "Great Wide Open," Harmon's departure is official. While he will remain a producer, he will no longer be a regular cast member for the first time since "NCIS" debuted in 2003.
TV SERIES
dailynewsen.com

Mark Harmon leaves the Navy Research Series (NCIS) after 18 years on screen

A few years ago, the character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs who gives Life Mark Harmon was officially born in the Navy Series Criminal Research (NCIS). Since then the CBS chain has opted by the American actor over 418 episodes, but everything has its end. This week the North American station confirmed the exit of it from television production.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs
tvinsider.com

Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Exit: A Farewell to Gibbs

Gibbs has left the bullpen. The tight-lipped, steely-eyed NCIS boss man, played by Mark Harmon since 2003, retired in the October 11 episode and was last seen happily fly-fishing in Alaska. Although indefinitely suspended, he’d just gone very rogue in helping take down a mining company CEO. But instead of catching a seaplane to D.C., he dropped this bombshell: “I’m not going back home.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘911,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Edge ‘The Voice’ in Demo

After leading the first four Mondays of the season among adults 18-49, The Voice slipped to third place in the key ad demographic on the broadcast networks. Fox’s 911 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars both edged the NBC mainstay. NCIS was once again the most watched show on the broadcast nets, matching last week’s viewer tally in the first episode since long-time lead Mark Harmon’s exit. Monday Night Football improved on its performance from year ago and per usual led all of TV across the ratings board. Though 911 was slightly down in adults 18-49 from a week ago, its 0.8...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss Looks Back at 200 Episodes: Most Romantic Scene, Biggest Tearjerker, Best Stunt and More

Chicago Fire enters rarefied air this Wednesday when it celebrates its 200th episode (airing at 9/8c on NBC). In a world where many series never even make it past their first season, the drama’s milestone achievement is not one to be minimized — and it might only mark the midpoint of the show’s life! “May the last 10 years merely be the precursor to the next 10,” executive producer Dick Wolf said at the 200th episode cake-cutting.
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

Original Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer exits with Episode 200

Spencer, one of the first actors cast in the NBC first responders drama, has left show in its 10th season with Wednesday's milestone 200th episode. Since the beginning of this season, Chicago Fire has been laying the groundwork for his character, Lt. Matthew Casey, to leave Firehouse 51. “I added it up, and this year is my 18th year of network TV, straight — I went straight from House into Chicago Fire,” Spencer told reporters about his decision to leave the series. “Coming up to the 200th, I called (showrunner Derek Haas) and broke him the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. … It was a difficult decision, and I hate to leave the show because I do love it, but when the time comes, the time comes.” Haas said he “of course wanted to talk Jesse into staying” but was grateful Spencer agreed to do the first five episodes of this season to give Casey a fitting sendoff. “That let us bring back a storyline from season one that I know Jesse was excited about when we pitched it to him, to bring back the Darden boys and really tie in the pilot to Jesse’s leaving,” said Haas. ALSO: Haas said "we will move mountains and earth" to allow Spencer to return to Chicago Fire, if he wants.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
MONTECITO, CA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy