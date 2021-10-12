Squid Game breakout star Lee Jung-jae has yet to field any Hollywood offers
“No proposals or requests have come my way,” the 48-year-old South Korean actor and model tells Variety. “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun.” Variety's Patrick Frater says of Lee: "His affability and carefully crafted backstory make him an easy-to-like protagonist who faces an evil organization that its literally playing with people’s lives. It was a role that Lee accepted with relish after a more than two-decade career, in which he played romantic leads early on but lately has been cast as austere princes, killers and crooks."www.primetimer.com
