HBO Max adjusts Generation Hustle's WeWork episode after objections from Adam Neumann's attorney -- it's no longer called "true-crime"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
"The 46-minute second episode of the April 22 launching docuseries EP’d by Angie Day and Yon Motskin has made some pivotal changes after getting an informative correspondence or two from the well-documented ex-exec’s lawyers earlier this year, if you know what I mean?" reports Deadline's Dominic Patten and Dade Hayes. While they point to the rewriting of the text and descriptions for the episode, none of the video footage was changed. "Combining true-crime capers with fresh, glossy stories of charismatic fakes, colorful imposters, and unabashed ambition, this shocking and sometimes comic docuseries explores the no-holds-barred quest for riches and status in the age of social media," read one of the original sentences. HBO Max dropped the "true-crime," and the sentence now reads: "Showcasing ripped-from-the-headlines stories of unabashed ambition, this shocking and sometimes comic docuseries explores the noholds- barred quest for riches and status in the age of social media."

www.primetimer.com

