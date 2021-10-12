Natalie Morales says "I feel so safe and secure" on her first day as The Talk co-host
"It's amazing that I'm hanging out with the coolest kids up here," the NBC News vet said Monday. "Because, I mean, you have just been amazing from the beginning from day one when this was announced. And I've never done this before a studio audience, so this energy is unreal." Morales added: "People were asking me like, 'How does it feel?' And I'm like, 'You know, as long as I have this team, I feel so safe and secure.' And I know that we're going to have some disagreements, but we're going to be respectful always and we're going to have a seriously good time."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0