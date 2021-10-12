Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! winning streak ends after 38 victories

Amodio finished his run in second place behind Ken Jennings. His $1,518,601 in cash winnings puts him in third place in non-tournament money, behind Jennings and James Holzhauer. "I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that," Amodio, a Ph.D. student at Yale, said in a statement. "I know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I'm going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere."