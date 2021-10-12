CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Equifax Wins Google Cloud Financial Services Customer Award

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquifax recognized for excellence in cloud transformation. Equifax, a data, analytics and technology company, announced that Google Cloud recognized Equifax as the top Financial Services customer in 2021. The Equifax Cloud™ transformation was recognized for demonstrating innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation execution. Google recognized Equifax’s usage of Google Cloud in

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Fidelity Bank Selects Total Expert to Expand Customer Relationships Through Data-Driven Insights

Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced it has been selected by Fidelity Bank, one of the oldest and continually growing independent, local community banks serving customers in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Marketing Technology News: Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Guardicore to Extend Its Zero Trust Solutions to Help Stop Ransomware

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced the company has completed its acquisition of Guardicore of Tel Aviv, Israel. On September 29, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $600 million.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Velocix Unveils New Cloud-Native Video Analytics Platform

Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced the launch of a cloud-native video analytics platform, called Velocix Analytics, which provides deeper insights into streaming efficiency, audience behaviour, and quality of experience. Velocix’s new server-side analytics platform collects data at each step in the content delivery workflow by...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Blackbird Launches Core Video Technology Licensing Solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’

Technology licensor, Blackbird, enables cloud native functionality and drives major efficiencies for video companies. Blackbird plc the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched its core technology licensing solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’, to enable advanced cloud native functionality and drive major efficiencies for video companies. The news comes after the Company announced a 5-year technology licensing deal with a global broadcast company last month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Customer Data#Public Cloud#Financial Services#Google Cloud Next#The Equifax Cloud#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Cmo
martechseries.com

Cart.com and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate DTC Ecommerce Revolution

Ecommerce–as-a-Service pioneer partners with Google Cloud to drive data innovation for brands through “Data as DNA”. Cart.com, the Ecommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider helping brands to thrive through and beyond the pandemic world of digital commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to advance its mission and deliver robust, unified analytics for its 2500+ brands.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Merkle and TransUnion Partner to Enhance Audience Activation Across Connected TV

Partnership enables brands to better leverage first-party data across CTV. Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced its new partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Through the partnership, Merkle’s identity resolution and data platform Merkury will leverage TransUnion’s TruAudience® Data Marketplace, formerly Tru Optik, to enable people-based audience activation in Connected TV (CTV).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bubblr Inc Appoints Head Of Communications

Bubblr Inc Announces Key Appointment of Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications. Bubblr Inc., , the ethical Open Source 3.0 technology company, has appointed Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications. Imogen Pierce has a wide range of technology and communications experience, most recently with electric vehicle and technology company Arrival...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Jacada Becomes Part of Uniphore Technologies as Acquisition is Completed

Jacada Ltd., a leading provider of real-time agent assist solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition by Uniphore Technologies, the leader in Conversational Automation, in an all-cash transaction. The intent to acquire was previously announced on July 27, 2021, and Jacada’s shareholders voted their shares in favor of the transaction on September 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

CM Group and Cheetah Digital Merge to Define Next Era of Customer-Centric Marketing

Combined Company to Focus on Developing Solutions for Marketing’s Most Critical Challenges from Acquisition through Retention and Loyalty. CM Group, a portfolio of martech companies focused on multichannel digital marketing, today announced its merger with Cheetah Digital under the CM Group name. The merger expands and enhances both CM Group’s and Cheetah Digital’s ability to deliver innovative email, omnichannel, personalization, and loyalty solutions. The combined company will own a broad array of technologies referenced in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, which orchestrate marketer communications with client segments across multiple channels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

2021 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses Names Yellowbrick Data an Outperformer, One of Only Two Companies to Achieve the Designation

Deployment flexibility and extensibility deemed exceptional, high performance and security named strengths as Yellowbrick’s cloud-native architecture helps businesses modernize. Yellowbrick Data, the innovation leader in modern data warehousing, announced it has earned recognition as an Outperformer in the 2021 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses and an exceptional rating for...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Azerion Set to Become European Digital Powerhouse Following Strategic Acquisition of Inskin Media

The integration of global digital advertising company Inskin Media will improve Azerion’s technology stack and boost its advertising capabilities. Azerion, the fast-growing digital entertainment and media platform, today announces the acquisition of leading multi-screen, high-impact digital advertising company, Inskin Media. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM and Crédit Mutuel accelerate Partnership with AmbitionS, a new center of technological excellence in Strasbourg

IBM and Crédit Mutuel are announcing a new step in their strategic partnership initiated more than 50 years ago, with the signing of the AmbitionS contract between Euro-Information, the technological subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel, and IBM. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Neil Digital Solutions Secures Leadership Position in Aspire’s CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard

ONEsuite Platform Provides a 360° View of Customers for Deep Insight for Engagement. O’Neil Digital Solutions, the nation’s leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience (CX), is pleased to announce their position as a leader in the CCM-CXM Service Provider Aspire Leaderboard, a dynamic, digital-first, positioning grid that ranks service providers across the CCM and CXM industries.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Google Stadia’s salvaged future as a back-end cloud service is here

Quick Google Stadia recap: Things have not been great. Google's AAA cloud gaming service launched in 2019 to middling reviews and since then has severely undershot Google's sales and usage estimates by hundreds of thousands of users. The company shut down its first-party studio, "Stadia Games & Entertainment (SG&E)," before it could ever develop a game, and it did so one week after lead executive Phil Harrison gave the division a positive progress report. Several key executives have left the struggling division, like Assassin's Creed co-creator and SG&E leader Jade Raymond, Stadia's VP and head of product, John Justice, and Engineering Lead Justin Uberti.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Genpact Named to Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ List of Innovative Companies Driving Social Impact

Recognition reflects Genpact’s role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing. Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TOKAI RIKA Selects Domo to Bring Together Disparate Data Systems and Drive its Digital Transformation Initiative

Domo announced today that TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD., a Toyota Group Tier 1 Automotive Supplier, has chosen Domo’s modern business intelligence (BI) platform to integrate with the company’s disparate legacy systems and drive its digital transformation (DX) initiative forward. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gregory Zakowicz, Director of Content,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MOLTEN Raises $7 Million Seed Funding from Top Hollywood & Tech Investors to Modernize Internal Operations of Media Companies

Ashton Kutcher, Michael Ovitz and Jack Dorsey invest, along with VCs; MOLTEN introduces comprehensive cloud platform to simplify rights, content and financial management for media and entertainment businesses. Video content consumption is increasing rapidly across streaming platforms, territories, and licenses globally. Media companies therefore face the challenge of efficiently licensing,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Visionstate Works with Artificial Intelligence Company to Deploy Retail Customer Service Solution

Visionstate Corp. is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Artificial Intelligence company Fluido.ai to deploy AI enabled customer service applications for the retail sector. The first deployment of the new technology will be in a large Canadian-based shopping centre. Marketing Technology News: Competitive Intelligence Tools Market...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

How Human Values Implementation Can Improve Customer Experience in Financial Services

There are millions of digital products around us, but most of them do not have their own face, and have no story, all of which makes them boring and confusing. How can we change this situation? Unfortunately, there are no magical killer features to do so, as others may think. It is more important for us to breathe life into financial services by adding soul to the digital product. Customers deserve humanity, understanding, care and human-centered design.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy