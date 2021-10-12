CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bergeron says his final season on Dancing with the Stars was not "pleasant," admits he "kind of knew" he was getting fired

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron told Bob Saget on the Bob Saget's Here for You podcast. "So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads (behind-the-scenes). It wasn't a pleasant (experience)...I wasn't surprised that that was my last season, so there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin (Andrews) and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody."

Primetimer

Squid Game's Oh Yeong-su, the 77-year-old actor who stars as Player 001, says the show's success has him "floating on air"

“I feel like I’m floating on air. It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organize my thoughts, and hold myself back right now,’” Oh said during his first Korean TV appearance since the Netflix sensation premiered. “So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving. So my daughter has been helping me,” added the actor, who revealed he’s already turned down offers to star in TV commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

