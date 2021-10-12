CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Former Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson dies in stabbing

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pearson, one of the first contestants on the MTV reality show, died after he was hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation early Sunday morning in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. A professional DJ, Pearson was 25.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

Former Batwoman star Dougray Scott responds to Ruby Rose's allegations he was abusive to women on set: "They are entirely made up and never happened"

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” Scott said in a statement in response to Rose's allegations. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.” Rose wrote on her Instagram Stories overnight: "Dougray hurt a female stunt double he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show i sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Primetimer

AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin expresses thanks from his hospital bed after stunt left him severely injured

"You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," Goodwin wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him from his hospital bed making a funny face. "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Squid Game's Oh Yeong-su, the 77-year-old actor who stars as Player 001, says the show's success has him "floating on air"

“I feel like I’m floating on air. It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organize my thoughts, and hold myself back right now,’” Oh said during his first Korean TV appearance since the Netflix sensation premiered. “So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving. So my daughter has been helping me,” added the actor, who revealed he’s already turned down offers to star in TV commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Warner Bros. TV responds to Ruby Rose's allegations of a toxic and abusive Batwoman workplace, saying she was fired for "multiple complaints of workplace behavior"

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.” In a series of Instagram Stories posts overnight, Rose alleged that she was forced out of The CW superhero series after being bullied, and that the set was toxic, abusive and unsafe.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex On The Beach#Dj#San Fernando Valley#Mtv
Primetimer

Wendy Williams' absence extended into November: Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd to guest-host The Wendy Williams Show

As Page Six notes, The Wendy Williams Show's Instagram is full of comments from people complaining about the guest-hosts. In response, Cummings wrote: "Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever. Shes gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think! feel free to send me topics you guys want covered! We all wanna make Wendy proud."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Colin Woodell tapped to lead John Wick prequel series The Continental

The Flight Attendant, The Purge and The Originals vet will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. Woodell is the second actor cast on The Continental, after Mel Gibson. The Continental will "explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind," per Variety. "Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals."
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy