Former Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson dies in stabbing

"You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," Goodwin wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him from his hospital bed making a funny face. "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO