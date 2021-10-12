Former Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson dies in stabbing

The Flight Attendant, The Purge and The Originals vet will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. Woodell is the second actor cast on The Continental, after Mel Gibson. The Continental will "explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind," per Variety. "Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals."
