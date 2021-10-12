Former MuleSoft CEO Added to Redox Board of Directors

BBTV Holdings Inc., the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the promotion of Ben Groot to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned financial executive that has been with BBTV for almost eight years, Mr. Groot previously served as Acting CFO for the Company for the last few months and prior to that was the Company’s Vice President of Finance for 6 years, serving as BBTV’s highest ranking finance executive.

