Former MuleSoft CEO Added to Redox Board of Directors

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailblazing tech CEO backs the fast-growing interoperability platform solving healthcare IT’s most invasive problem. Redox, the industry-leading platform accelerating healthcare data exchange, announced that Simon Parmett has joined the Redox Board of Directors as an independent board member. This disclosure arrives one year after Redox announced its MuleSoft Connector, which enables bidirectional integration for all Redox data models across the Anypoint Platform™.

