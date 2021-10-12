Chuckie chucked: Gruden's words antithetical to modern NFL

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails surfaced of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language. The emails were uncovered by the New York Times during a seven-year investigation of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team. Since Gruden’s...
Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails. Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.
HOUSTON -- Jon Gruden, ousted as the Las Vegas Raiders coach after the recent discovery of years of emails from him containing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and vulgar comments during a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team, had also derided the brother of Houston Texans safety Justin Reid. Gruden...
Just days ago, Jon Gruden seemed unassailable, assumedly untouchable. But as of Monday, he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A favorite of Vegas franchise owner Mark Davis, he was in year four of a mammoth 10-year contract. The team was actually winning this season, and most critically, this was the organization’s ballyhooed first year in Las Vegas, breaking in a new multibillion-dollar stadium with its high-profile coach leading the way.
It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
Aaron Rodgers was in his usual guest spot on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and discussed the hot topic of the day, Jon Gruden's emails and resignation. The Green Bay Packers quarterback wanted to be clear when he said NFL players do not share Gruden's views. Here's what Rodgers...
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looked up to Jon Gruden, who once served as his mentor. Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night following an email scandal that was brought to light by The New York Times in a bombshell report. Prior...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire this Friday afternoon due to an email he sent in 2011 regarding NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden, who was working for ESPN at that time, responded to an email chain that was discussing a NFL lockout. His description of Smith in the email was despicable, as he wrote “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”
At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled into every end zone in the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were antithetical to the modern NFL.
NFL veteran Ryan Russell says Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is not enough and has called on the NFL to do more to make the sport more inclusive. Gruden resigned on Monday after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in...
Michael Sam — the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team — broke his silence on the homophobic and racist emails sent by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, saying he expects to see an ensuing league-wide “crack down” on bigotry. Sam, 31, was referenced in the hate-filled...
(Reuters) – The National Football League condemned on Friday the racist slur directed at NFL Players Association (NFLPA) chief DeMaurice Smith by Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden describing the email as “abhorrent”. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Gruden in a 2011 email used a racist trope...
Jon Gruden said he never meant to hurt anyone. Yet the Raiders coach who resigned Monday evening, Oct. 11, spent years sending emails that included startling racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language. And he did much of it while serving as a head coach or, prior to that, as a television...
Now question for NFL is whether Jon Gruden reflects broader culture?. Current and former players and others around the league have varying opinions about a key question that arose in light of the racist, homophobic and misogynistic thoughts expressed by Jon Gruden in emails he wrote from 2011-18.
Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders Monday following a report from the New York Times regarding offensive emails he sent over a seven-year span ending in early 2018 using misogynistic and homophobic language. Just a few days prior to his resignation, the Wall Street Journal reported on...
One of the National Football League’s most well-known head coaches — Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders — is out of a job after a series of highly offensive emails were publicly disclosed by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. Gruden's swift resignation Monday raises larger questions about representation and inclusion in professional football. William Brangham has the story.
Comments / 0