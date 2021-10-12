CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

By RAF CASERT, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — It was late on Christmas Eve last year when

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UK shipping firm sees operations in the EU increase since Brexit

A British shipping and logistics firm say they have increased their operations in Europe 'five-fold' since Brexit. Brunswick International have operated in the shipping industry for more than two decades throughout their time working from Liverpool Docks before they expanded operations to Salford to cope with soaring demand after Brexit came to pass.
ECONOMY
Derrick

EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brexit brawl kicked into high gear Friday on sticking points over Northern Ireland and French fishing, coming almost a year after a deal on a free trade agreement was supposed to have officially sealed the separation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The top...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
kelo.com

UK’s Frost says: EU must concede more on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said that the European Union needs to make significant change if there is to be a deal over the Northern Irish part of the Brexit divorce deal, Politico reported. The EU on Wednesday offered Britain a package of measures to ease the...
EUROPE
Democrat-Herald

Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

“Get Brexit done” was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s slogan when he ran for election two years ago. And yet the quarrels go on. The current conflict centers on Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU member — Ireland. While Britain...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Uk#Eu#Ap#The European Union
foreigndesknews.com

Divorced UK and EU Head for New Brexit Fight Over N Ireland

BRUSSELS (AP) — It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters.
SOCIETY
FXStreet.com

UK’s Dowden: Reports on steps offered by the EU regarding Brexit are welcome

The UK Conservative Party Co-Chairman Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, the “reports on steps offered by the European Union (EU) regarding Brexit are welcome.”. “We will engage with them,” he added. This comes as the EU prepares to outline new proposals later on Wednesday for the part of the Brexit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK to present EU with new plans for Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The British government is to present the EU with a new legal text to rewrite the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol signed by Boris Johnson just two years ago.The UK wants to change the agreement it negotiated for Northern Ireland because it says it is not working – and wants to remove the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the accord.But the EU says the fundamental treaty cannot be renegotiated.Northern Ireland has been hit by shortages of goods, and community tensions have risen over the accord, with threats being made against staff at ports.In a speech in Lisbon...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Christmas
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

EU urges UK to drop rhetoric in Northern Ireland Brexit row

The EU has urged the UK to drop the “political rhetoric” in the row over Brexit negotiations for Northern Ireland, revealing it will make what it described as “far-reaching proposals” to break the impasse next week. The European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič told a conference in Dublin he had a...
POLITICS
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy