Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 23:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
