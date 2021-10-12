High Wind Warning issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.