Wind Advisory issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 23:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
