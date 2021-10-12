Wind Advisory issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 01:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0